For the past two decades since the tragic, untimely death of legendary DJ Jam Master Jay, there has been a lot of speculation as to who was behind the trigger when he was fatally shot and possibly who could have been behind the plot to kill him on that fateful morning of October 30th 2002 in Jamaica, Queens.

For years no one was fingered as a suspect until Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were indicted for Jam Master Jay’s murder in 2020. Since these indictments, it has been alleged that Jay, whose given name is Jason Mizell, was involve in large-quantity, mutli-kilo cocaine distribution, which is also the alleged motive behind his murder.

Jordan and Washington are slated to begin their trials in February 2023 and one of the star “witnesses” scheduled to testify in the trial is Black Mafia Family founding member Terry “Southwest T” Flenory because the feds believe that the BMF’s drug empire intertwined with JMJ’s operation, which in turn resulted in Jay selling large amounts of cocaine for BMF.

With info gathered from DEA agents and and federal C.I.s, Jam Master Jay was killed over cocaine that was supplied by the Black Mafia Family organization, which at the time, was headed by Southwest T’s brother, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. Meech is currently serving a 30-year federal sentence for his role in the BMF organization.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop when the trial is slated to begin.