Drink Champs Teams with D’USSE for Special Episode Recorded at Art Basel in Miami

Drink Champs Teams with D’USSE for Special Episode Recorded at Art Basel in Miami

D’USSÉ Cognac took part in the StockX Miami Golf Invitational at the Miami Shores Country Club during Miami Art Basel. J.J. Barea, Gary Sheffield, Chantel Jeffries, Jamie Chung, and other celebrities were able to unwind with D’USSÉ drinks at the 10th hole lemonade stand while participating in an exclusive Drink Champs podcast recording.

D’USSÉ collaborated with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs Podcast for a special live podcast taping activation in a specially arranged mobile podcast studio. The duo sat down with players and industry heavyweights, including Victor Cruz, J.R. Smith, Nigel Sylvester, Ben Baller, Shawn Pecas, and Steelo Brim, to record from a custom studio while sipping D’USSÉ and talk about culture, event highlights, music hot takes, and more.

Next week, all streaming services will have Drink Champs’ entire special Golf Invitational episode available.

Advertisement

You can see the images below.