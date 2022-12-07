Celebrities’ DMs are probably full of people trying to get in contact with them. However, one man went the extra step and claimed that Kim Kardashian communicated back with him….but telepathically. This week, Kardashian was granted a restraining order against the man, who had also attempted to break into her permanent and temporary residences.



Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Adrian Gidaya Roxas granted Kardashian a permanent five-year restraining order against the man, Andre Persaud. In addition to the bizarre claims that Kardashian “communicated with him telepathically,” Persaud had allegedly tried to access Kardashian’s residence on three separate occasions in August 2022 and also attempted to access her hotel during a recent trip to New York.

Per court documents filed by Kardashian’s legal team, in addition to believing that the reality TV mogul had been “communicating with him telepathically,” Kardashian’s team also alleged that Persaud had also expressed increasing frustration that Kardashian had not responded to him. Kardashian stated that she worried about her safety after Persaud also claimed to own a gun.

Per the restraining order, Persaud is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Kardashian and is prohibited from contacting her directly or indirectly.

This is not Kardashian’s first time in court in recent weeks. In late November, Kardashian and Kanye West formally settled their divorce in divorce court.