The decade-plus-long relationship between Nia Long and Ime Udoka is over. According to PEOPLE, the two have concluded their 13-year relationship following the affair Udoka had with a subordinate in the Boston Celtics organization where he coached.

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source said to PEOPLE.

The two are stated to remain committed to co-parenting their son. Long spoke with The Hollywood Reporter last week: “the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”

Advertisement

You can read the full story from PEOPLE here.