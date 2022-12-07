The decade-plus-long relationship between Nia Long and Ime Udoka is over. According to PEOPLE, the two have concluded their 13-year relationship following the affair Udoka had with a subordinate in the Boston Celtics organization where he coached.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source said to PEOPLE.

The two are stated to remain committed to co-parenting their son. Long spoke with The Hollywood Reporter last week: “the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”

Advertisement

You can read the full story from PEOPLE here.