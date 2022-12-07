Nicki Minaj’s Husband And Rape Victim Ordered To Try To Settle Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj’s Husband And Rape Victim Ordered To Try To Settle Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty is accused of raping a woman in 1994 and the woman. Jennifer Hough, sued Nicki Minaj’s husband for harassment and witness intimidation. Now, a judge is ordering the two parties ito mediation to settle the lawsuit.

Judge James R. Cho referred the case to mediation on Tuesday (December 6), saying on court record, “The case is referred to Court-annexed mediation. Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023. Parties may participate in the mediation remotely.”

Both sides will participate in “limited written discovery that would facilitate settlement discussions.” If Jennifer Hough and Kenneth Petty cannot settle outside of court, the case will go to trial.

Advertisement

Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He served more than four years behind bars.

The court also entered the pretrial schedule for the case on Tuesday. Automatic disclosures must be exchanged by January 9, 2023. All discovery, including expert depositions, needed to be to completed by September 5, 2023.

Petty is currently attempting to sue the State of New York and the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services over his sex offender status. Oral arguments in the case begin on January 6, 2023.