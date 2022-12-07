Offset Asks for Positivity As Memories of Takeoff Continue to Pour In

With tributes and memories of Takeoff continuing to pour in, Offset is asking all fans to only provide positive memories. Hitting Instagram, Offset asked for a “good light.”

“Don’t post takeoff unless it’s in good light please!” Offset wrote.

Following Takeoff’s memorial service, Offset released a statement about the death of his friend and groupmate on Instagram.

In part, the statement reads: “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

