With tributes and memories of Takeoff continuing to pour in, Offset is asking all fans to only provide positive memories. Hitting Instagram, Offset asked for a “good light.”
“Don’t post takeoff unless it’s in good light please!” Offset wrote.
Following Takeoff’s memorial service, Offset released a statement about the death of his friend and groupmate on Instagram.
In part, the statement reads: “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”
You can read the full statement below.