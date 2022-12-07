Parading the streets of Lagos, Nigeria while offering a glimpse into the country’s liveliness, multi-faceted recording artist Rotimi took over the city in his newest visual “Make You Say.”

Following the success of the single, the EMPIRE partner surprised the masses with his “Make You Say” visual as it perfectly encapsulates the contagious beats and captivating sound that brought the song global recognition. The lyricist’s music is always influenced by his Afro roots so it was only right to capture the video in the exuberant city along with its people. Viewers will feel as if they’re celebrating and dancing along the singer as the new visual embodies the beauty and culture of Nigeria.