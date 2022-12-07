Deion Sanders came to Jackson State University 3 years ago with the goal of changing the trajectory of their football team for the better. Since he became head coach, he did just that, turning them into an undefeated team while at the same time shining a light on other HBCU football teams and athletics.

However, his recent departure to the University of Colorado has left many divided, with some siding with Coach Prime, and others disappointed at his decision to leave JSU, especially the students at Jackson State. A recent video caught a student defacing a mural of Coach Prime while an onlooker throws obscenities directed toward Sanders.

There is no new information regarding the defacing of the mural, or if the student has or will receive any punishment for it.

Many sports anchors have sided with Coach Prime’s decision to take the head coaching gig at the University of Colorado. Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe defended Coach Prime’s decision on a recent episode of Undisputed where he said he’s more excited for Deion than he is sad for Jackson State.

“I was more excited for him [Deion] than I was sad for Jackson State,” Sharpe said on a recent episode of Undisputed. “And I think Jackson State should be happy for him because he gave you a blueprint and showed you what you could be, what you could become,” Sharpe added. He went on to say that Deion leveraged his relationships to better the football team criticized people who are mad at Prime for his departure.