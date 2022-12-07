SZA has entered the Crocs chat once again. The singer and brand have teamed up on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia. The campaign launches customers into a denim frenzy that ignites an exciting collision of recollection and newness.

The proceeds from SZA’s first Croc’s partnership, last May, benefited Mental Health Awareness Month. Crocs donated funds to the Sad Girls Club, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The Grammy award winning artist announced on Dec. 1 the release of her second collection, which will be reimagined versions of the Crocs’ Cozzzy Sandal and the Crush Clog silhouettes. The SZA x Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal features fuzz lined details with a distressed denim print. The SZA x Crocs Classic Crush Clog comes in the same denim look with an all white midsole. Fans can expect jibbitz embellishments that pay homage to the millennium with retro Jibbitz, including a floppy disk, flip phone, puka shells and more.

Following her performance on “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 3, she announced her newest album titled, S.O.S. This fashion collaboration is back by popular demand. The album boasts the popular singles, “Shirt,” “Good Days” and “I Hate U.” Musical features include the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Travis $cott, Don Toliver and more. This is the latest Crocs celebrity team up, succeeding a long line of other celebrity takes such as Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny.

Beginning Tuesday at noon ET through Friday at noon ET, customers have the opportunity to get ahold of the new collection by visiting crocs.com to enter a drawing to purchase the shoes. If they are selected as the lucky recipient, they will be notified 12 hours before the raffle closure. Quantities are limited to one pair per customer.

The SZA x Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal retails for $80 and the SZA x Crocs Classic Crush Clog retails for $75.