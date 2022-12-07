Lizzo made a powerful statement last night while being honored for her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion for people of all races, genders, sexualities, and sizes at the 2022 “Peoples Choice Awards.” While accepting the Peoples Champion award, which was presented to her by her mom, she bought 17 activists on stage with her to accept it on her behalf. “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on stage with me, the stories that they shared, they’re not that unique, they just don’t get the platform,” she said on stage. Taking the moment to speak candidly about how she felt “I am [going to] To be honest, when I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should get it because, if I’m the people’s champion, I don’t need a people’s champion trophy,” “I’m here tonight because being an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with this platform.” The rapper, singer who also won song of the year, explained that she has always used her platform to “amplify marginalized voices” – which is why she decided to bring representation to the event in Los Angeles. “Tonight, I share that honor,” Lizzo said before bringing out supportive women from all walks of life. “Make some noise to the people, everyone. These are all activists and people who I think deserve the spotlight.

The It’s About Time singer took the time to give each women their moment by highlighting their charities and activism. “Give them their flowers!” Lizzo concluded. “The power will always be to the people! Thank you so much people’s choice. Follow them and support them. See below to watch the acceptance speech in its entirety and the women she shared the stage with.