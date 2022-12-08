18-Year-Old Jaylen Smith Becomes Youngest Black Mayor in U.S.

Earle, Arkansas, has a new mayor. 18-year-old Jaylen Smith will take office and become the youngest Black mayor in the United States.

According to Fox-13, Smith defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election to a count of 218-139.

“It’s Time To Build A Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas,” Smith wrote after the win.

Smith’s opponent, Matthews, served as superintendent of the city of 2,000 for four decades. Earle is located just 30 miles northwest of Memphis.

Speaking with Fox-13, Smith highlighted what he wants to do as mayor, including improving public safety, demolishing abandoned houses, bringing in a grocery store, and a method of transportation.