Brittney Griner, a WNBA star who was held in a Russian prison on charges of cannabis oil possession, has been released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap. According to CBS News, Griner was swapped for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The agreement was negotiated in recent weeks and received the final approval from President Joe Biden last week. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates. The deal has been in place since last Thursday.

Griner spoke with President Biden by phone, where he was joined by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, Vic President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Griner is set to go under a medical evaluation.

