Today, acclaimed actor, comedian, and businessman Druski revealed that his “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” comedy tour, presented by Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, will launch on March 2, 2023. This will be Druski’s first-ever headlining comedy tour.

The 30-city tour will combine traditional stand-up comedy with a live performance of Druski’s well-known “Coulda Been Records” bits, which first gained notoriety on Instagram Live. During those “Coulda Been Records” social media chats, Druski satirically offers aspiring performers a chance to perform in front of millions of people. Prospective entertainers will now have the opportunity to perform live for the first time as part of the tour.

“It’s a dream come true to headline my own comedy tour,” Druski said. “I’ve been fortunate to tour alongside several of the biggest musicians in the world and get valuable experience, but now I’m ready to take the next step in my career. I’m coming off my most successful year in comedy and it’s time to show the world my growth as an entertainer.”

Advertisement

In the summer of 2022, Chris Brown and Lil Baby’s joint “One of Them Ones” tour featured Druski as the opening act. Additionally, in 2021, he served as the official presenter of J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” arena tour, which also featured performances from 21 Savage and Morray.

You can see the full tour dates below. Tickets for the “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” tour go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 am EST at https://4lifersworld.com/. Fans will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 am EST until Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9:59 am EST. The presale password is 4LIFERS.