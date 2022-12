Lil Uzi Vert can officially call himself a diamond-selling artist. The rapper’s “XO Tour Llif3” has hit the RIAA certified status, and to celebrate, Lil Uzi showed off his iced-out Roc-a-Fella chains on Instagram, calling himself “Big boy Roc.”

The single has sold 11 million units, bringing Uzi an 11x platinum chart as well.