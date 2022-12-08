Peyton and Eli Manning will serve as the head coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, it was revealed on ESPN’s Manningcast during the battle between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFC will be led by Eli, while the AFC will be led by Peyton.

Peyton & Eli are your 2023 Pro Bowl head coaches‼️



The Mannings will have the AFC and NFC's best to compete in Vegas on February 5 💪 pic.twitter.com/ezTMjlBIKy — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2022

As coaches, Eli and Peyton will be responsible for selecting the 44 Pro Bowl participants that will compete in each Pro Bowl skill on Thursday and Sunday of the Pro Bowl Games.

Additionally, they will choose the best starting lineups for Sunday’s three 7-on-7 flag football matchups.

Advertisement

The third and final Flag game determines the overall winner after points are accumulated from the previous two Flag games and the skills events. The winning coach will be the one who gives his players the best chance to succeed.

Tickets for The Pro Bowl Games, which take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Allegiant Stadium, are available at https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl/. The events on Sunday will also be broadcast on ESPN and ABC from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. EST.



The Pro Bowl Skills Show will be live on ESPN on Thursday, Feb. 2nd, from 7:00 –8:30 pm EST. Fan voting for the Pro Bowl games is already underway and finishes on December 15 on Thursday. Fan, player, and coach consensus votes are used to choose the roster. The votes from each group count for one-third of the 88 Pro Bowl players. On Friday, December 16, NFL players and coaches will cast their ballots.