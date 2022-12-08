The highly sought after streetwear brand, Supreme, and New York’s adored footwear brand, Timberland, have reunited for three takes on Timberland’s iconic 3-Eye Lug Shoe. This collaboration follows the brand’s previous take on the latter’s epochal Field Boot in partnership with Major League Baseball, in particular the New York Yankees.

From the pair’s heavily patterned FW21 collaboration, to a nineties inspired attire collaboration in the same year, Supreme x Timberland know how to spark buzz in many forms. This newest release is made exclusively for Supreme and serves to further the relationship with the outdoor footwear label. Today’s launch is not the brand’s first boat shoe. Initially, animal print interactions were created back in 2019.

The capsule shoe collection is available in three bold colorways including black, pink, and green.

The shoes are comprised of intricately woven uppers outfitted with a 360-degree lacing system. Additional detailing comes in the form of a leather lining and insole, debossed Timberland logo on the medial side, metal logo plate, and printing on the insoles. Elevating the shoe are thick black rubber lug outsoles that offer added height and a rugged ride. Naturally, Supreme’s signature red hue peeks through from the inner lining and sole of the shoe.

The merging of Supreme and Timberland sheds light on a streetwear brand and a shoe brand that transcended beyond the confines of clothing and boots. Both of the brands offer integrated products and have mastered the art of storytelling, making them lifestyle labels.

The model of shoe is highly versatile and functions well in a great deal of environments. Arguably the most adaptable item from the two brands collaborations, this shoe charms the masses in terms of popularity. The Supreme x Timberland collaboration will see a global release today, via the Supreme website on December 8, 11 a.m. EDT in the United States. The shoes are retailing at $198.