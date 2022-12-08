The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” has been officially certified as a Diamond by the RIAA.

The Weeknd became the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to accomplish the achievement with this, his fourth Diamond single (after “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights”). The single is from his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and was his first to top the Billboard Hot 100.

The Weeknd has recently announced the second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. You can see the announcement below.

Advertisement