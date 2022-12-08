Tory Lanez has a lot to lose if convicted on all charges stemming from his 2020 shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion. While Lanez defends his innocence ad Megan claims that he shot her, the truth will be revealed during their trial, which has already been postponed since earlier this year. However, Lanez’s lawyer is “confident” that the jury will find his client not guilty.

George Mgdesyan, Tory’s lawyer, told the press that he expects the jury to find his client innocent.

“We are confident that at the conclusion of this trial the truth will come out and Mr. Peterson will be exonerated of all charges,” Mgdesyan said.

Advertisement

Tory then reiterated his lawyers comments, and tweeted “NO WEAPON AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER.”

“I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER,” Lanez tweeted. “… AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again.”

I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 7, 2022

Earlier this week it was reported that prosecutors hit Tory with a third charge in relation to the 2020 shooting. Tory had previously been charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle charge. Following a recent court appearance, Tory was also hit with a charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.