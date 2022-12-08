Tory Lanez is headed into his trial for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Before the trial completely gets underway, he fired off what he calls his “last tweet.”

“I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet”

Earlier this week, a third felony charge was brought against Tory Lanez in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case from 2020. Prosecutors filed a felony charge of negligent discharge of a firearm against Lanez, who has pleaded not guilty to two previous charges related to shooting the multi-platinum artist in the foot in 2020: assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm.