Rolling Loud is headed to Portugal this July. The festival will be headlined by Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar.

The newly announced Rolling Loud Rotterdamn, presented by Woo Hah!, will follow up the inaugural Rolling Loud x WOO HAH! Fest with a run at Rotterdamn Ahoy, which is located in The Netherlands’ second-largest city and one of the largest seaports in the area.

Travis is the headlining act for Rolling Loud Portugal 2023, continuing his string of electrifying coastal appearances. Travis performs in a picturesque location on the beaches of Portimáo, the crown jewel of the country’s Algarve coast, during the second annual Portugal festival, giving fans an opportunity to hear his music like never before. Rolling Loud Portugal will return from July 5–7, 2023, with a full roster of worldwide acts to be revealed soon. Tickets for the presale are currently on sale at Portugal.RollingLoud.com.

