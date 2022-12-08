Dipset general Cam’ron recently took on a new gig as a sports reporter for his newly launched talk show It Is What It Is and in one of the show’s very first episodes, Cam reports live from Harlem about former NBA star Ben Gordon, who was arrested by several officers after he allegedly tried to stab people with sewing needles.

“It’s ya boy Killa Cam, reporting for It Is What It Is Talk, outside of Harlem Hospital where former NBA player and Sixth Man of the Year Ben Gordon seems to be having some mental issues. Trying to stab people. Weapon of choice? Sewing needles,” Cam said before the camera panned to the hospital behind him.

“Police took him to Harlem Hospital, where he tried to make a brazen escape and leave the hospital,” Cam’ron reported.

Killa also took to thew streets of Harlem to speak with eyewitnesses who were at the scene. “So listen, there you have it. Mental health is no joke. Let’s hope this n**** Ben Gordon gets the help that he really needs. Reporting live from Harlem, It Is What It Is.”