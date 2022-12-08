Bally Sports officials says Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun is “in great spirits” after an on-air medical emergency during a live broadcast of the Hawks vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder sent him on an express trip in an ambulance.

The 68-year-old Hawks play-by-play announcer lost his consciousness during the preview of the Hawks vs. Thunder game alongside NBA HOFer Dominique Wilkins when he fell back in his chair and began having convulsions.

Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun suffering medical emergency. Pray for him. pic.twitter.com/PXO0ePR9Ny — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) December 6, 2022

Medical personnel rushed to tend to him before the cameras were able to cut.

According to Bally Sports officials, Rathbun was suffering from dehydration and was taken to a local medical facility. They said he’s now both “stable and responsive.”