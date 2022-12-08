Ye Drops New Track ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ Addressing His Recent Controversy

Ye recently dropped a new track “Someday We’ll All Be Free” on Alex Jones’s far right-wing website Infowars. In the new track, Ye talks about the backlash he has received for his anti-semitic comments over the past month.

The track samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” and towards the end, he samples his own words from his interview with Alex Jones on the far right-wing commentators show Infowars.

In the song, Ye talks about his failed marriage with Kim Kardashian, rapping “Waking up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts” and even admitting that his own antics had something to do with their breakup when he rapped “I know ’cause the headlines why you wanna leave/

You knew I follow God, so you should follow me.”

Towards the end of the song, Ye also referenced the inflammatory “death con” tweets that began his fall from grace. “Tweeted death con now we past three” Ye rapped.

At the end of the song, Ye sampled his own words from his interview with Alex Jones where he went on a Nazi and Hitler-loving rant. In the song, however, he cuts the sample short after he says “There’s a lot of things that I love.”

Kanye West releases new song “Someday We’ll All Be Free” via Instagram 🤫 pic.twitter.com/PMYybB68QK — Bobbalam News | Hip-Hop News (@Bobbalamnews) December 8, 2022

Following the release of the song, many took to Twitter where they shared their thoughts on Ye releasing the song, especially on Infowars.

Kanye dropping a song in the middle of controversy pic.twitter.com/XNj2M6ku1z — T! (🍊out now) (@vioIent) December 8, 2022

i hate how good that Kanye song is that premiered on The Alex Jones Show — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) December 7, 2022

new kanye song on his insta is unfortunately fire, I can’t do this anymore pic.twitter.com/OgU39F3DAI — mchughmungus (@mchughmungus) December 8, 2022

y'all geeking over that kanye song got me crying. the bar is so low for that man. acting like he dropped runaway pt 2 — I have a new song out too (@DijahSB) December 8, 2022