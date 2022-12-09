Akon Teams Up With TikTok For New EP, ‘TT Freak’

Akon is back with another project and a lead single. This time he links up with social media giant, TikTok for the TT Freak EP.

The Konvict Muzik CEO dropped consecutive projects in the same month of October back in 2019 entitled, El Negreeto and Akonda respectively.

While it has been three years since his last solo musical output, he returns to the scene looking for a TikTok Freak. The single, name after the project’s title, is not what fans are accustomed to hearing from the “Don’t Matter” hitmaker. It’s a new sound that potentially fast tracks us to his future sound.

Akon continues to drive the music industry forward through his creativity, musicality, and entrepreneurship.

Akon calls on producer Nektunez who has amassed more than 10 billion views on TikTok and billed as one of the biggest stars to come out of Africa in recent times.

He’s most well-known for his cult Ameno Amapiano remix. The multi-instrumentalist and producer is one of the most talented producers of his generation.

TT FREAK also features songs by Konvict Kulture’s first female rapper Amirror, who recently signed with signed with the label and is set to release her first EP next year.

The TT FREAK EP debuts alongside the official music video for “TT FREAK”, executively produced by hoo.be, an early-stage tech company.

The “TT FREAK” video was shot by rising PNB Rock and Trippie Redd’s Director Jake The Shooter in LA with some of the biggest social media influencers including Markell Washington, Duckinss and Matt Steffanina to name a few. John MaMann and Dawty were also on the track as well.

Check out the TT Freak EP and the title track video below.