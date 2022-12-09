Brittney Griner is back in the US after she was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. The homecoming of the American Basketball star puts an end to a 10-month ordeal in which she was accused of carrying hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. Griner was traveling to Russia to rejoin her professional basketball team, UMMC Yekaterinburg, which she played for during the W.N.B.A. off-season. Griner landed at Kelly Field in San Antonio, TX at around 4:45 CT where she was taken to a nearby military facility, U.S. Army’s Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, according to an official who was familiar with the plans but not authorized to discuss them publicly.

We are sure her family was there to greet her as well as US officials to discuss and ensure she receives the services she needs including being a part of a reintegration program to get back to her normal life. Ms. Griner will also visit the Brooke Army Medical Center, where she will be examined and receive any necessary medical treatment. Welcome Back Brittney, we are so happy that you can finally breathe a sigh of relief .