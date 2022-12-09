Cardi B Speaks Against Plastic Surgery After Having Butt Injections Removed This Past Summer

Cardi B has tossed her ass shots. Hitting Instagram, Cardi revealed this past summer, she had surgery to remove biopolymer fillers.

“In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots. It was a really crazy process,” Cardi said.

Cardi stated she got the shots out of feeling pressure to be curvier after being body shamed for her previous figure. She also spoke against plastic surgery in the live.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to a shots, DON’T!” she added.

You can hear it all from Cardi B below.