Detroit rapper Creme can hang up her running shoes and cool her heels after a long month on the lamb, but federal authorities finally caught up with Creme due to tax evasion charges.

Creme, whose real name is Sameerah Marrell, was scheduled to plead guilty to tax evasion charges stemming from a $5.5 million IRS case, but Merell was a no-show in court and remained on the run until she was arrested in Memphis a month latwer.

Marrell and Noelle Brown were charged with aggravated identity theft, false claims, and conspiracy in the summer of 2021 after the IRS claimed the two women filed false tax returns totaling more than $13.6 million between 2013 – 2017.

Marrell and Brown are facing ten years in federal prison if they are convicted.