Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the 80th Golden Globe Awards in January.

According to Variety, Carmichael was announced host by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions on Thursday.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

In addition to his outstanding Rothaniel HBO special, Carmichael has delivered The Carmichael Show for NBC, where he returned to host an episode of Saturday Night Live in April.

The Golden Globes are set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce in association with the HFPA.

“Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” said exec producer Jesse Collins, who also serves as CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

The nominations for the Golden Globes will arrive next week.