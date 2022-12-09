Key Glock Announces The Glockoma Tour Kicking Off This March

Key Glock Announces The Glockoma Tour Kicking Off This March

Key Glock, with special guest Big Scarr, is hitting the road this March with the announcement of the 31-city tour, The Glockoma Tour.

Key Glock is the new face of Memphis rap. Signed to Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire, the 25-year-old rapper stays true to his roots with an emphatic midtempo flow and trunk-rattling trap beats.

Produced by Live Nation, powered by SirusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, one of the most exciting faces in hip-hop’s tour will kick off on March 5th at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, making stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on April 28th.

See the complete tour dates below:

Sun Mar 05 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Mar 09 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

Fri Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Mar 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun Mar 12 – Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

Wed Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Mar 16 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Sat Mar 18 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center

Sun Mar 19 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Wed Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Fri Mar 24 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Sat Mar 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sun Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Wed Mar 29 – Chicago, IL – Radius

Thu Mar 30 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Fri Mar 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sun Apr 02 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Apr 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Apr 06 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

Sat Apr 08 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tue Apr 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Apr 14 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sat Apr 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sun Apr 16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri Apr 21 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sat Apr 22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Apr 23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Wed Apr 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Apr 27 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Apr 28 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Key Glock will be performing songs from his catalog, including PRE5L, the 5-song EP he released on November 17th, 2022. Glock’s last solo headlining tour, YellowTape 2022, sold over 35,000 tickets across intimate venues. His upcoming Key Glock – Glockoma Tour promises even more hits, with the addition of Big Scarr, an XXL Freshman and rising signee from Gucci Mane’s The New 1017 label.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 9 at 10am local time on keyglock.com