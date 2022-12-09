Key Glock, with special guest Big Scarr, is hitting the road this March with the announcement of the 31-city tour, The Glockoma Tour.
MORE: Key Glock Celebrates #DolphDay with the Release of ‘PRE5L’ EP
Key Glock is the new face of Memphis rap. Signed to Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire, the 25-year-old rapper stays true to his roots with an emphatic midtempo flow and trunk-rattling trap beats.
Produced by Live Nation, powered by SirusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, one of the most exciting faces in hip-hop’s tour will kick off on March 5th at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, making stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on April 28th.
See the complete tour dates below:
Sun Mar 05 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Thu Mar 09 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
Fri Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Mar 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Sun Mar 12 – Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall
Wed Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Thu Mar 16 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Sat Mar 18 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center
Sun Mar 19 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Wed Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Thu Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Fri Mar 24 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
Sat Mar 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Sun Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
Wed Mar 29 – Chicago, IL – Radius
Thu Mar 30 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Fri Mar 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Sun Apr 02 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Apr 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Apr 06 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*
Sat Apr 08 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Tue Apr 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Fri Apr 14 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sat Apr 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Sun Apr 16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Fri Apr 21 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Sat Apr 22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sun Apr 23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Wed Apr 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Thu Apr 27 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Apr 28 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
MORE: [WATCH] Key Glock Releases “712AM” Freestyle and Video
Key Glock will be performing songs from his catalog, including PRE5L, the 5-song EP he released on November 17th, 2022. Glock’s last solo headlining tour, YellowTape 2022, sold over 35,000 tickets across intimate venues. His upcoming Key Glock – Glockoma Tour promises even more hits, with the addition of Big Scarr, an XXL Freshman and rising signee from Gucci Mane’s The New 1017 label.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 9 at 10am local time on keyglock.com