Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).

Simultaneously, G Rap and DJ Polo gained notoriety as members of the Juice Crew, whose noteworthy membership includes DJ Marley Marl, Big Daddy Kane, Masta Ace, and Roxanne Shante At the height of hip-hop’s golden age, The Juice Crew was the definition of innovative and not only influenced the culture as a whole (style, lyricism, creativity), but also impressed the importance of style, substance, and technique upon the next wave of street ambassadors.

After a successful run with DJ Polo and the Juice Crew, G Rap embarked on a solo career, with his solo debut, 4, 5, 6, (1995), which was preceded by Roots of Evil (1998) and The Giancana Story (2002). Since then, we’ve only been intermittingly blessed by bodies of work from the Kool Genius Of Rap; Half a Klip (2008), Riches, Royalty, Respect (2011), Return Of The Don (2017) and Son Of G Rap with 38 Spesh (2018).

Now, the recent National Hip-Hop Museum inductee returns with his first solo album in five years with Last Of A Dying Breed, which features collaborations with AZ, Sean Price, NEMS, Vado, 38 Spesh, Royal Flush, and Big Daddy Kane, with production supplied by Domingo.

