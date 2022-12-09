Lee & Carter to Return: ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in The Works

Get ready for the return of Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter, as Rush Hour 4 is currently in the works.

According to Deadline, Jackie Chan was on hand at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and detailed that the fourth film in the Rush Hour franchise is currently being discussed. Later Thursday evening, Chan stated he would go speak with the film’s director about the script.

“We’re talking about part 4 right now,” Chan said.

Chan did not reveal the director, but the three previous entries were guided by Brett Ratner, who hasn’t directed a film since 2014. In November 2017, Ratner was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The original Rush Hour made $244 million worldwide.