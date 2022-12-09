Moneybagg Yo delivers his seductive new single “Quickie.” Over the iconic Lamont Dozier sample that laid the foundation for Outkast’s “Jazzy Belle,” Bagg recalls a run of short encounters and the tiny mind games that maintain relationships hypnotizing.

“Quickie” is accompanied by a video set in a strip club. In the Diesel Filmz-directed clip, Bagg finds his dancer of choice as he passes the money to make sure they both have a good time.

Prior to this release, the hitmaker recently appeared on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art. One of his tracks from that record, a duet with Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa called “Big League,” was picked as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals

