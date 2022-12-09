NAV has announced his Never Sleep ’23 Tour, which will kick off on Tuesday, Feb. 14th at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, MN, with stops in Chicago, IL, New York, NY, Vancouver, BC, Denver, CO, and more before concluding on Tuesday, April 11th in his hometown of Toronto, ON with a special headline performance at Scotiabank Arena featuring Bryson Tiller. RealestK and SoFaygo will be joining NAV on all concerts in North America.

NAV has released his fourth album, Demons Protected By Angels. With features from Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Future, Travis Scott, and more, the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and Rap charts, becoming NAV’s third album to achieve the top spot.

Tickets go on sale at ticketmaster.com on Monday, Dec. 12th, at 10 a.m. local time. All presales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, Dec. 8th and expire at 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, December 11th.

You can see the full list of dates below.\

NAV NEVER SLEEP ‘23 TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis *+

Wed Feb 15 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *+

Fri Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre *+

Sat Feb 18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *+

Tue Feb 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *+

Wed Feb 22 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage *+

Fri Feb 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *+

Sat Feb 25 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *+

Tue Feb 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *+

Wed Mar 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *+

Fri Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *+

Sat Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *+

Mon Mar 06 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom *+

Thu Mar 09 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *+

Fri Mar 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *+

Sun Mar 12 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *+

Mon Mar 13 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *+

Tue Mar 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *+

Thu Mar 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *+

Sat Mar 18 – San Diego, CA – SOMA *+

Mon Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *+

Tue Mar 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium *+

Tue Apr 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *+^

Support Key