“Bing Bong,” NEMS is back with a new single featuring Ghostface Killah, “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me.”

As NEMS closes out 2022, a year that saw him breakthrough in a major way; social media sensation, securing brand deals with Puma and Monster Energy Drink, launching his own Podcast, Outside With Gorilla NEMS, which airs on the Revolt Podcast Network and Seasons three and four of The Crew League Basketball and appeared on three episodes of Wild N’ Out, he does so with one last single, “Don’t Ever Disrespect Me,” featuring Ghostface Killah.

“Don’t Ever Disrespect Me” is taken from NEMS forthcoming collaborative album, Rise Of The Silverback, with Scram Jones which will be released in the 1Q of 2023.