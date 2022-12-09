Terrence Howard is set to appear in The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Turns out, it may be his final role.

Speaking with ET Online on the red carpet of the forthcoming Peacock series, Howard reveals that this series is the end for him.

“This is the end for me. This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done. … I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, ‘Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?’ And that’s what I’ve gotten to.”

Howard added, “I’ve gotten to the point where now I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor. Now I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don’t want to do an impersonation of myself.”

Howard stated there are some actors today that are better than he is at this point, and he wants to be excited about their work.

In his career, Howard was nominated for Best Actor in 2006 for Hustle & Flow, played the iconic Lucious Lyon on Empire, starred in The Jacksons: An American Dream, The Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more.