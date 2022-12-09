Godfather of Harlem is set to return for season three. The series continues to tell the story of Bumpy Johnson, who returned from 11 years in prison to pick up the pieces of the neighborhood he once ruled.

In season three, Bumpy will continue the battle for Harlem against the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. The new battle will place him in the eye of the Cubans but also the Italians and the CIA. The battle is set in the midst of the civil rights movement.

Starring alongside Forest Whitaker will be Vincent D’Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Geechee, Passing), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act, The Color Purple) as Miss Willa.

Additional new cast members include Michael Raymond-James (Sweet Girl, Law & Order) as Joe Colombo and Jason Alan Carvell (NCIS: New Orleans, The Baker and the Beauty) as Malcom X.

You can see the trailer below. The new season begins on Jan. 15.