On Thursday, Brittney Griner was released from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. In a recently released video, Griner and Bout crossed paths as they were exchanged for each other at an airport in the United Arab Emirates.

The swap was filmed by the Russian State media outlet TASS. You can see Griner in red walking with officials and swapping for Bout. Everyone shook hands. Griner no longer has her dreadlocks, as they have been cut off.

Another video showed Griner stating on a plane she was “Good” and “happy” to be released.

Advertisement

Brittney Griner says she’s happy to be released in footage from plane: pic.twitter.com/UXvFDRUXnX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2022