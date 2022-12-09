On a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s podcast My Expert Opinion, Fat Joe claimed that he discovered Slip N’ Slide’s Trick Daddy as well as reggaeton iconoclast Pitbull, both of whom respectively have elevated their careers in their own right. Now, Miami Hip Hop pioneer Uncle Luke has responded to Joey Crack’s claims and says that he doesn’t remeber things going anything like that.

The Luke Skyywalker Records founder posted the clip of Joe on the podcast on IG, captioning the video, saying, “I love Joe but I find this very interesting because i discovered @trickdaddydollars he did his first song with me as soon as he got off the lock up and by he stayed with me.”

As for Pitbull, Uncle Luke said, “I also discovered signed @pitbull to the platinum-selling Luke records label did his first songs with me. Because I’m from [Miami], I felt the importance of signing a Cuban rapper, so I discovered him off of battle rap tapes. Maybe I’m missing something here I do have the receipts.”

The 2 Live Crew front man even threw DJ Khaled on his “put me on” roster, adding, “By the way because you don’t see me all in the videos at the [parties] @djkhaled I found him on underground radio mix 96 brought him to mainstream radio @99jamzmiami The Luke Show.”