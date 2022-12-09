Ye Loses Honorary Degree From the School of Art Institute of Chicago

Kanye West has lost his honorary degree from the School of Art Institute of Chicago. The prestigious school removed the honor after his run of inflammatory comments.

In a letter to TMZ, the Art Institute cites the decision as a result of Ye’s “anti-Black, antisemitic, and incendiary statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities, are disgusting and condemnable.”

The letter comes from the school’s president, Elissa Tenny, who states, “As a community, we know that there are varying opinions on what our School’s response should be––even as we all agree that his behavior is indefensible.”

Ye received the degree in May 2015 for his accomplishments and contributions to art and culture.