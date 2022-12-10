A$AP Rocky is ready to drop off new music. On Thursday night, Rocky performed for Amazon Music Live following the Thursday Night Football game. Before the game, he announced his title in a promo commercial.

“Thursday night football. Amazon. First time back on stage. Album finished. Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go,” A$AP Rocky said.

During the performance, Rocky debuted new songs while remembering rappers who had passed away over the past year.

The album will also feature heavy production from Metro Boomin.

A$AP Rocky confirms there are many Metro Boomin beats on his new album 😳



“I'm gonna put it to you like this: This next album needs to be just called Flacko Boomin, you hear me?” pic.twitter.com/ps41K9vb9k — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 7, 2022

A$AP Rocky announces his new album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ & preforms three new songs on Amazon Music Live ⚠️ #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/PZe1MAp5ui — mrsawge (@mrsawge11) December 9, 2022