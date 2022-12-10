American journalist Grant Wahl died at the World cup in Qatar. He collapsed during the Argentina-Netherlands, according to CNN.

According to World Cup organizers, Wahl “fell ill” in the press area of the match. He was treated at the site before being moved to Hamad General Hospital. Treatment on Wahl lasted “20-25 minutes” before he was transported to the hospital. Keir Radnedge, a columnist at World Soccer Magazine, provided updates.

“This was towards the end of extra time in the match. Suddenly, colleagues up to my left started shouting for medical assistance. Obviously, someone had collapsed. Because the chairs are freestanding, people were able to move the chairs, so it’s possible to create a little bit of space around him,” Radnedge said.

“The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” US Soccer said in a statement on its official Twitter account. “Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.”

A cause of death is not available.