Lizzo reigns supreme as the queen of music TikTok. According to Variety, Lizzo’s dominance comes as millions of fans learned the choreography of her hti single “About Damn Time” while also interacting with the rest of her singles and uploaded videos.

Lizzo has a whopping 26 million TikTok followers and takes the title of the TikTok top artists due to her total video views. “About Damn Time” was the No. 4 trending song on the app, and her TikTok video highlighting the moves ranks in seventh place in the trending videos ranking.

Joining Lizzo on the top 10 list are Bad Bunny (No. 3), Doja Cat (No. 5), and Billie Eilish (No. 9).

You can tap into Lizzo’s TikTok below.