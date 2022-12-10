The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation and Metro Boomin have teamed up to welcome 26 single mothers and their kids to the ultimate football experience. Families attending the Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will sing the national anthem next to the players on the sidelines as part of the ATL Falcons Anthem Program. To commemorate the beginning of Metro Boomin’s most recent charitable initiative supporting single mothers, they will also be sporting the official “Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes” t-shirts.

With the help of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, this campaign started earlier this year. Sharon Page, Executive Director of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, says, “our mission is to ensure the needs of the whole family are met and we know that the most important part of that nucleus is the mom.” The campaign helped 150 parents attend the Single Moms Enrichment Retreat and gave one mom a $25,000 scholarship to further her study.

With a heart for helping single mothers, Metro Boomin launched his yearly recurring holiday effort in 2017 and has continued it since. Metro was raised by a single mother and was aware of the difficulties that single-parent families encountered over the holidays. Since his mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, passed away, Metro is even more motivated to pursue his love for helping single mothers. Additionally, two theater takeovers in Baltimore, Maryland, and Los Angeles, California, will be part of Metro’s multi-unit goal. Metro thinks single mothers are the biggest superheroes and wants to commemorate them. This is in line with the superhero theme of his most recent album, Heroes & Villains, which was released on Friday.

ZACK Urban Ballroom. In collaboration with his record company Boominati Worldwide and the McCaskill Treatment Family Home, the proud St. Louis native returned to his hometown last year to offer valuable resources and a special supper for single mothers and their families. More than 200 families got Boominati gift bags filled with donated goods from sponsors like McDonald’s, Republic Records, SalxCo, Essentia, Blk Water, Taco Bell, Baby Bjorn, Master Dynamic, Barebell Protein, and Budgeting Buddies throughout the dinner, in addition to $200 gift certificates.

