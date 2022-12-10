Earlier this year, Power stars Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo’s beef was made public.

The conflict began when 50 Cent took the stage for the Power theme song during Tycoon Weekend. The actors from Power entered the stage during the performance. The majority of the Power cast members greeted Paolo on stage, with the exception of Sikora. On camera, the Tommy actor is seen shoving Paolo’s hand away when the latter tries to dap him up.

Il est sérieux Tommy (Joseph Sikora) il met un vent à Brayden (Gianni Paolo) comme ça au concert de 50😂😂😂😂#Power #TommyEagan #BraydenWeston pic.twitter.com/hCpzzINKnk — Lewis Warren (@WarrenLewisjr) August 29, 2022

Paolo’s Power: Ghost co-star Michael Rainey Jr. revealed the beef was over while teasing their upcoming episode of The Crew Has It Podcast.

