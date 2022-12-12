6ix9ine appeared to be an engaged man. The rapper was spotted in Dubai, proposing to a new woman. In the picture, “Will you marry me?” is enclosed in a red heart behind the rapper and the woman.

DJ Akademiks appears to also confirm the engagement by writing, “6ix9ine proposes to his new ting in Dubai.”

Before this mystery woman, 6ix9ine was dating Jade, who he was in a domestic dispute with. The domestic violence case against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, has been tossed out. According to TMZ, the case was dismissed because 69 would not cooperate with law enforcement.

According to Jade’s attorney Steven Bell, prosecutors reviewed the case and felt without 6ix9ine’s cooperation, they did not have a case.