Albee Al And Rowdy Rebel Drop New Visual For “She F**k With A Gangsta”

Albee Al drops another visual off of the FREE THE REAL project through EMPIRE. In the “She F**k With A Gangsta” video, Albee Al and Rowdy Rebel are turning up with beautiful women. Al and one of the women perform a stick-up inside a diner they eat at. Nimi Hendrix directed the visual and has worked with Albee Al on his recent “King Koba” video.

“It’s two real ones linking up to make good music,” says Albee Al.

Free The Real Available Now on all platforms.

