Words by: Timothy Mwachia

ASAP Rocky’s fourth studio album is confirmed to be on the horizon. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the rapper joined 2 Chainz on the latest episode of his Amazon Music Live concert series, where he revealed that the forthcoming album is titled Don’t Be Dumb, and is finished. He also performed a slew of unreleased songs from the forthcoming album.

“Thursday night football. Amazon. First time back on stage. Album finished. Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go,” Flacko disclosed before his set. He later confirmed the album title when it was displayed in a closer view on the screen before he performed music from the project.

One of the songs he performed, “Same Problems,” is dedicated to deceased rappers. “N-ggas dying every other night/ N-ggas crying, that’s a part of life/ Lying to my face trying to say that it’s all good knowing nothing right,” Rocky rhymes.

A$AP Rocky’s upcoming album is finished and will be titled “Don’t Be Dumb” 🔥pic.twitter.com/qmcShzhowZ — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 9, 2022

The 34-year-old further paid respect to slain artists when the lights were dimmed, and photos of several of them were displayed on the background screen. Some of the rappers who’ve fallen victim over the years that were shown include 2Pac, Biggie, DMX, Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, TakeOff, PnB Rock, Trouble, and Lil Keed, as well as his late ASAP Mob member ASAP Yams.

While talking to GQ in an interview published last Tuesday (Dec. 6), Rocky disclosed that his album will boast heavy features from Metro Boomin, adding that the late Yams dreamt of the collaboration.

“I’m gonna put it to you like this: This next album needs to be just called Flacko Boomin, you hear me?” he explained. “Most artists wanna make [collabs just because they’re hot]. For us, it’s like, that’s really my n-gga.”

He continued: “Yams linked me and Metro in 2012. This is before he’s working with a lot of people in Atlanta. He was still in college. A$AP Yams told me Metro was gonna be Metro. He was like, ‘This is the kid I’m telling you.’ So, Yams wanted this.”



The upcoming album will follow up Rocky’s 2018 studio release, Testing.