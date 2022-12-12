Boosie Calls R. Kelly “The Best Ever To Do It” Following The Convicted Singer’s Surprise Album

Boosie is known for his controversial takes on many subjects, most notably his remarks about Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade. However, his recent co-sign of R. Kelly’s surprise album I Admit It might take the cake.

Over the weekend, a surprise album from R. Kelly was released on DSP’s. While many slammed Kelly for releasing the album, Boosie showed love to Kelly, and posted a video of himself vibing to the album.

“R.Kelly TALKING DAT SHIll. THE BEST TO EVER DO IT. YOU BETTER GO LISTEN TO THE ALBUM. NUMBER 1 FAN -BOOSIE BADAZZ,” Boosie captioned a video of himself listening to the allbum.

Boosie was vibing to R Kelly new album I admit it 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dc9wd3YB1V — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 9, 2022

In another video, Boosie called the convicted R&B singer “THE GREATEST” and said that he’s innocent. “THIS MF R.KELLY IS THE GREATEST. IM LIT TODAY‼️ #FreeRKellyAsap.”

However, this is not the first time that Boosie has advocated for R. Kelly, or the singer’s release. In a previous interview on VladTV, Boosie argued that Kelly is innovent.

“This is how I feel about that. Everything was pushed to another level. You know, I just feel like R. Kelly like the young bitches,” Boosie said.

He continued: “All that shit, seducing and kidnapping and all this shit in somebody house, if you leave a bitch at the house and you go on tour for two weeks and she don’t go nowhere, that bitch ain’t been kidnapped. She waiting on daddy to come home.”

“He just fucked up on the age part…if he did it. I’m not saying he’s guilty or if he did do it, it’s because of the age. The rest of that shit, they exaggerating, bro.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, recently stated that her client had nothing to do with the album’s release, saying that “music of Mr. Kelly’s that is in the hands of people who should not have it.”