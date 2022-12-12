Brittney Griner has returned to the basketball court. According to ESPN, Griner laced up a pair of Chuck Taylor’s on Sunday to get a workout in. It was Griner’s first workout in almost 10 months.

According to her agent, Griner’s first act on the basketball court was a dunk.

Griner is currently housed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, where she was taken after her exchange from Russia. She currently has no plans to leave, Lindsay Kagawa Colas said. Colas also provided an update on her rejoining the WNBA this coming season.

Advertisement

“If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” Colas said. “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.”

Griner is expected to provide a statement this week.