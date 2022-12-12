H.E.R. officially wants to be called by her real name. The singer who was born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson appeared on ‘Good Morning America” on December 7th to discuss her role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration and why this project has led her to go by her real name. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the singer explained. “H.E.R. is me, but at the same time it’s a new chapter of my life, and I think I’m really finding that connection and I’m allowing people to see under the layers a little bit.” Wilson will also be the first Black and Filipina woman to play the part of Belle. “I never thought I could be a Disney princess,” says the Oscar and five-time grammy winner. “Of course every little girl wants to be a Disney princess, but I’ve never seen one that looks like me — so I get to be that to little girls now.” she adds “And that’s such a huge deal on top of being a producer on Beauty and the Beast, which is crazy,” she continued. “I got to do a lot of the new arrangements and work with Alan Menken, the original arranger and producer. It’s been an amazing experience just learning so much about myself, and it’s been a lot of fun honestly.”

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration Special will air on ABC on December 15th. Watch the full interview below.